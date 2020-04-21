UEFA eyeing August to complete top club competitions

UEFA’s plan to finish the Champions League and Europa League during August could provide fans with an action-packed month of top-class football.

The governing body has been working with associations across Europe to formulate a plan to complete the 2019/20 campaign in a timely manner.

The first week of the month would see the round of 16 completed, with the quarter-final ties taking place during week two.

Both competitions would continue thereafter, with the finals provisionally scheduled for the last Thursday and Saturday in August.

Read on as we assess the latest state-of-play in both competitions and look at one of the main talking points surrounding the rescheduling of the fixtures.

City on track to break Champions League duck

Manchester City are well-placed to progress in the Champions League after winning 2-1 at Real Madrid in the first leg of their round of 16 tie.

Bayern Munich are also strongly fancied following their first leg demolition of Chelsea, while Paris Saint-Germain have already booked their place in the last eight after beating Borussia Dortmund.

Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Juventus also look dangerous in what still looks a wide-open competition.

United a great bet in the Europa League

Manchester United look a standout bet to end Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first full season in charge with success in the Europa League.

United triumphed 5-0 at LASK in the first leg of their round of 16 tie and they should progress to the next stage without any problems.

The signing of Bruno Fernandes has given United the sprinkle of stardust they were missing and odds of around 11/4 to lift the trophy looks great value.

An all-English club final isn’t beyond the realms of possibility, with Wolverhampton Wanders in good shape to progress past Olympiacos.

Player contracts give clubs a conundrum

The extension of the season creates a logistical headache for clubs and that is certainly the case where player contracts are concerned.

For instance, Edinson Cavani, Thiago Silva, Thomas Meunier and Layvin Kurzawa are all on deals with PSG that run out at the end of June.

While FIFA has indicated it will allow clubs to offer temporary contracts to cover the rest of the season, the players are under no obligation to accept them.

That could create major problems for a club, particularly if other key players suffer injuries between now and the end of the season.