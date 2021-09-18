UFC fighter and Liverpool fan in huge dig at Man Utd star Bruno Fernandes

UFC sensation Paddy Pimblett has jokingly sent a warning to Bruno Fernandes and claimed the Manchester United star is not all he’s cracked up to be.

The Portuguese playmaker has been everything United fans could’ve hoped for and more since arriving from Sporting Lisbon in 2020. Fernandes has operated at around a goal every other game across all competitions and has added his fair share of assists to boot.

Understandably, the Red Devils were reported in August to be ‘keen’ to renew the 26-year-old’s contract.

As such, the club are reportedly closing on a new deal for the midfielder which will double his salary. Furthermore, they have seemingly been able to ignore a request from his agent to insert a key clause.

However, despite his recognition as one of the Premier League’s elite stars, Pimblett isn’t convinced. The UFC fighter – who hails from Liverpool and is a big fan of Jurgen Klopp’s side – reckons Fernandes can not be regarded as world class.

During an interview with the BBC, Pimblett was asked which footballers, if any, he would like to fight.

And the UFC fighter had no hesitation in naming the Portuguese star.

“I’d probably pick one for each team,” Pimblett replied. “But I reckon just because he’s so overrated, Bruno Fernandes.

“No he’s not world-class – I don’t think anyone in that United team is world-class apart from [Cristiano] Ronaldo.”

When questioned by host Jermaine Jenas if he considered Paul Pogba as elite, Pimblett pointed to a lack of consistency from the World Cup winner.

“Paul Pogba is not world-class,” he added. “He can’t play well for two games and then bad for three and be called world-class. “If he was consistent, he’d be world-class all day.”

Fernandes, however, will care little about Pimblett’s thoughts.

And following his new deal, United will turn their attention to pinning down three others stars to new contracts.

Fernandes excited to play with Ronaldo

One of the big appeals to Fernandes, of course, is the chance to hook up with compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo.

The pair know each other well from the international stage. And they will carry United’s trophy hopes on their shoulders this season.

Fernandes has been United’s go-too man for the duration of his time at Old Trafford.

He, however, appears glad to share that burden with Ronaldo. Indeed, the veteran star has already scored three times in his first two games.

And Fernandes has made it clear he and his fellow Portugal star will have no issues working together.

“Everyone knows what Cristiano Ronaldo brought for the club and we are really happy to have him,” he said. “The most important, as he will say, is the result for the team. Good players can always play well together.”

