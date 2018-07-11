Ukrainian winger sets West Ham target after sealing £17m switch

West Ham have completed the signing of Ukraine international Andriy Yarmolenko from Borussia Dortmund for an undisclosed fee believed to be £17million.

The 28-year-old forward has agreed a four-year contract with the Hammers, tying him to the London Stadium until the summer of 2022.

Yarmolenko finally moves to the Premier League after being linked with the likes of Liverpool, Everton and Tottenham over the years – but believes in West Ham he is at his perfect club.

“Of course, I am very happy to sign for West Ham United. West Ham is a big club with good fans and I am happy to come to play in the Premier League,” he told the club’s website.

“The Premier League is the best league in the world and I know that an interesting project is being built here at West Ham. The team wants to achieve high things and I am excited for this challenge.”

The powerful winger never quite hit his usual heights while in the Bundesliga at Dortmund and will hope the switch to the Premier League suits his game.

His arrival casts a doubt over the future of Michail Antonio, who has reportedly been told he can leave for a fee of around £15million.

Dortmund are likely to use the funds generated by Yarmolenko’s sale to move for Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha, who has also been linked with Tottenham and Everton. But with his value soaring to an apparent £70million, Dortmund may not find it easy to lure the Ivory Coast international to Germany.