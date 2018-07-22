Ulterior motives cited over Mkhitaryan’s 2016 move to Man Utd

A report claims Manchester United never had a genuine interest in signing former star Henrikh Mkhitaryan – and he was only bought in as part of a wider deal.

The Armenian playmaker moved to Old Trafford in the summer of 2016 for a fee of £26.3m during Jose Mourinho’s first summer in charge.

But the former Dortmund man massively struggled to make an impact at Old Trafford under Mourinho – and left to join Arsenal in January 2018 in a swap deal for Alexis Sanchez.

Mkhitaryan made 63 appearances in his 18 months at United, but was clearly never fancied by Mourinho – much to plenty of supporters’ frustration.

However, a report in the Manchester Evening News claims Mourinho actually had ulterior motives in bringing Mkhitaryan to United – and mainly to sweeten his agent, Mino Raiola.

United’s top target that summer was Paul Pogba – and the paper claims the Red Devils only brought in Mkhitaryan to appease his agent Mino Raiola.

It’s suggested in order to land the France international, they had to first appease Raiola by taking Mkhitaryan on board too.

While the claims do seem relatively far-fetched, it does illustrate once again the sway that the game’s super agents have in the modern transfer market.

