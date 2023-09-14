Ultimate Liverpool source reveals Sporting star ‘one to watch’ for 2024, with Newcastle battle looming

Liverpool could move for Sporting Lisbon attacker Pedro Goncalves in the 2024 summer transfer window as the Portugal international is ‘one to watch’, although Newcastle United will provide competition for his services.

Goncalves is a 25-year-old left winger who can also operate on the right flank or as a central attacking midfielder. Goncalves spent time at clubs including Braga, Valencia and Wolves before landing at Sporting in August 2020.

So far, the versatile star has made 133 appearances for the Portuguese giants, registering 59 goals and 34 assists in that time. Goncalves first came to the attention of major English clubs last season when he scored a stunning goal from near the halfway line against Arsenal in the Europa League round of 16. Sporting went on to dump the Gunners out of Europe by winning on penalties.

Since then, Goncalves has been linked with Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham, Newcastle and Aston Villa.

Villa reportedly made an approach to see if they could snare the two-cap international during the summer. However, Unai Emery’s side were told they would have to obliterate their transfer record to sign him by spending a huge €80million (then £68.3m). Villa thought this price was too high, which is why the player never ended up in the West Midlands.

During an interview with CaughtOffside, respected journalist Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Goncalves’ situation. While he states that there has not been anything concrete yet from the likes of Liverpool or Newcastle, the two clubs could engage in a transfer battle next year as Goncalves is ‘one to watch’.

“Despite reports linking him with the likes of Liverpool and Newcastle, there is nothing concrete on Pedro Goncalves at the moment,” Romano said.

“Sporting always wanted to keep Pedro so it was never a negotiation last summer. For sure he’s going to be one to watch in the next years, but at the moment people close to him guarantee there’s nothing decided or close.”

Goncalves could end up being a great capture for Liverpool, should they beat Newcastle to his signature in 2024. Given his versatility, he would be able to bolster several positions for Jurgen Klopp.

Goncalves’ signing would also help to partially offset the loss of Mo Salah, should Al Ittihad return with another colossal bid for the Egyptian at the end of the campaign.

Meanwhile, Romano has also confirmed that Liverpool ‘really like’ a Brazilian star.