Ultimate Newcastle humiliation as shocking new detail in Man Utd, Sesko deal emerges

Manchester United have beaten Newcastle in the race to sign Benjamin Sesko and a stunning new detail in the deal makes grim reading for the Magpies.

News broke on Thursday afternoon of Man Utd striking a club-to-club agreement with RB Leipzig for the transfer of Sesko. With personal terms on a five-year deal already sealed with the player, the striker’s switch to Old Trafford is now advancing to the final stages.

Sesko will reportedly fly to England later on Thursday. Man Utd’s aim is to have Sesko undergo a medical and sign his contract at Old Trafford on Friday. Sesko would then be officially unveiled by Man Utd on Saturday.

It is the latest in a long line of transfer misses for Newcastle this summer and three have come at the hands of Man Utd.

Indeed, prior to Sesko, Man Utd also sunk Newcastle in the battles for Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo.

That’s despite Newcastle having Champions League football on offer, while Man Utd will not participate in European football of any kind this season.

Furthermore, Newcastle actually tabled the more lucrative bid in the Sesko saga. Per Fabrizio Romano, the Magpies offered €80m plus €10m in add-ons which was accepted by Leipzig. However, Sesko only had eyes for Old Trafford.

Man Utd tweaked their original €75m plus €10m in add-ons offer to get Leipzig’s green light at €76.5m plus €8.5m in easily achievable add-ons. Nevertheless, Newcastle’s total package was worth €5m more.

And according to the latest from Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Newcastle also put up bigger numbers when negotiating with the player.

Taking to X, Plettenberg revealed Sesko could have ‘earned more’ if choosing Newcastle over Man Utd, but the striker accepted a smaller wage in order to push through a move to the Red Devils.

Furthermore, Sesko’s agency were so desperate for their client to sign for Man Utd that they agreed to give up a ‘significant share’ of their commission in the deal too.

“To make the deal with Manchester United possible, Benjamin Sesko has agreed to waive part of his salary – he could have earned more at Newcastle,” wrote Plettenberg.

“His agency, led by Elvis Basanovic, has also given up a significant share of the commission. This was necessary to push the move to Man United over the line.”

What next for Newcastle?

Newcastle do not lack for alternative strikers, with TEAMtalk revealing the club’s five-man shortlist of post-Sesko options on Wednesday.

The quintet on Newcastle’s radar are Yoane Wissa, Nicolas Jackson, Ollie Watkins, Samu Aghehowa and Lois Openda.

Our insider, Fraser Fletcher, has since broken news of Newcastle zeroing in on Chelsea’s Jackson. The Blues are willing to sell Jackson after signing Liam Delap and Joao Pedro.

Sources close to the club have told TEAMtalk that Newcastle have made a bold approach for Jackson, signalling Howe’s determination to revamp the squad’s frontline ahead of the 2025/26 Premier League campaign.

The 24-year-old Senegal international has emerged as a top target for Newcastle, with the club reaching out directly to his representatives.

Jackson, who joined Chelsea from Villarreal in 2023, is open to the switch to St James’ Park, viewing it as an opportunity to secure regular first-team football and contribute to Newcastle’s ambitious project under the ownership of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF).

Insiders have indicated to TEAMtalk that personal terms would pose no significant hurdles, with Jackson’s camp eager to negotiate a deal that aligns with his career aspirations.

However, the transfer hinges on bridging a valuation gap between the two clubs.

Chelsea are holding firm on a £70m asking price, emphasising Jackson’s proven Premier League experience as justification for the premium.

The Conference League winners argue that his market value reflects not just his on-pitch contributions, but also his adaptability and potential in England’s top flight.

By contrast, Newcastle’s hierarchy believe that his value is closer to £60m and aim to strike a balance between ambition and fiscal prudence amid Profit and Sustainability Rules.

One club who’ll be hoping Newcastle do succeed in signing Jackson is Liverpool.

The Reds intend to bid again for Alexander Isak but will only do so if given encouragement a deal is there to be made by Newcastle.

Newcastle will only open the doors to Isak’s sale if able to sign a worthy replacement. Isak has already verbally agreed personal terms with Liverpool.

