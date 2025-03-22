Ultimate Sancho humiliation with new Chelsea plan for Man Utd loanee revealed

Chelsea will NOT abort the permanent signing of Manchester United loanee, Jadon Sancho, with a report revealing the brutal new plan the Blues have hatched for the misfiring winger.

Sancho is nearing the end of his season-long loan at Chelsea and after showing flashes of brilliance, it’s fair to say the full body of work hasn’t impressed. The 24-year-old has returned figures of just two goals and six assists in 29 appearances and was largely anonymous last time out in defeat to Arsenal.

Chelsea’s loan agreement contains a conditional obligation to buy worth a fee in the £22m-£25m range.

The Blues must pay the fee if they finish 14th or higher in the Premier League this season. With just nine matches remaining, Enzo Maresca’s side sit fourth and it’s now near-impossible to finish 15th or below.

However, numerous outlets including the Daily Mail and i news have verified Chelsea have the power to abort the permanent move even if they meet the obligation’s criteria. Pulling the plug would result in Chelsea paying a ‘significant’ penalty fee to Man Utd.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano is adamant Chelsea WON’T abandon the move and will sign Sancho outright. However, that’s not to say Sancho will be a Chelsea player next season…

According to a remarkable new update from Chelsea specialist, Simon Phillips, Chelsea could sign and then sell Sancho in the same window.

Via his Substack, Phillips claimed he’s been told by one source that Chelsea believe they can make an immediate profit on the 24-year-old.

Two destinations possible for Jadon Sancho

Sancho’s stock remains high in Germany following two successful spells with Borussia Dortmund.

Furthermore, Phillips claimed Chelsea are ‘already talking’ to interested buyers and aside from the Bundesliga, there’s also interest in the winger from LaLiga.

Of course, if Chelsea were suitably impressed by what they’ve seen from Sancho during his loan, they would not be entertaining the idea of moving the player on mere weeks after he arrives.

But with Sancho largely underwhelming at Stamford Bridge and the opportunity seemingly there to make a quick buck, the winger’s tenure as a permanent Chelsea player could come and go without a single appearance made.

