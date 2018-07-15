Ultimatum from Napoli forced Jorginho to choose Chelsea over Man City

Napoli issued Jorginho with an ultimatum in order to force him into a move to Chelsea, according to reports.

Jorginho completed a £52million move to the Blues on Saturday following the appointment of new head coach Maurizio Sarri.

Sarri took over at Stamford Bridge from Antonio Conte, who was sacked on Friday after three years as Napoli boss.

Pep Guardiola understood that Jorginho would be joining Manchester City until just 72 hours before the Italian put pen to paper at Stamford Bridge.

The Daily Mirror claims that Jorginho was given little option but to join Chelsea as the Serie A side gave him the option of moving to west London or remaining in Naples for the last two years of his contract.

The report continued by saying that Napoli ‘point blank’ refused to sell Jorginho to the Citizens with the Premier League side said to be furious that they were unaware of the Chelsea deal.

