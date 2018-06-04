Umtiti explains decision to sign new Barca deal and snub Man Utd

Samuel Umtiti has explained why reported interest from Manchester United was never likely to lure him away and why he always intended to sign a new deal with Barcelona.

The France defender had emerged as one of Jose Mourinho’s prime summer targets this summer, with the €60m (£53m) exit fee in his initial deal making him attractive to the United manager.

But after signing a new five-year deal at the club on Sunday and raising his buyout clause to a whopping €500million, Umtiti insists he never saw himself moving to Old Trafford, or anywhere else.

“Barca is my home,” Umtiti said.

“The priority for me was to renew at this club because for me, this is the best club in the world, with the best players and the best for me to continue to grow.

“I cannot see myself playing for any other team.”

The 24-year-old joined Barca from Lyon in the summer of 2016 for €25million and has gone on to make 83 appearances for the club, winning the LaLiga title this season and two Copa del Rey.

Confirming his new deal, a Barcelona statement read: “Some great news for Barcelona fans, and it’s that Samuel Umtiti will continue wearing the shirt until 2023.

“The player, born in Yaounde in 1993, arrived at the club in 2016 from Lyon and in only two seasons has become an indispensable player in the Barca defence.”

Umtiti is part of Didier Deschamps’ 23-man France squad for this summer’s World Cup.

