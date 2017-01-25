Umtiti insists Lacazette will leave Lyon ‘at the right moment’

Former Lyon teammate Samuel Umtiti has insisted that star striker Alexandre Lacazette will leave the French club “at the right time”.

The France international has been linked with a host of clubs since his emergence as a star in Ligue 1, with Arsenal reported to be interested.

The Gunners apparently had a bid rejected for Lacazette last summer, and rumours of a potential Premier League switch refuse to go away.

Barcelona defender Umtiti told Canal+: “I have a lot of respect for Lyon, they’re one of the biggest French clubs, but there will come a time when he could leave to improve.

“He’ll have that desire, I know his character. He’s waiting for the right moment.”

Lacazette continues to fire in goals, having bagged 19 in just 22 appearances this season, and looks like continuing his trend of scoring at least 20 league goals for the third straight season.

Club president Jean-Michel Aulas told RMC that the club had received even higher offers for their star forward.

“It is true that the offers we have received for Alexandre range from €40m – from West Ham last year – to €70m right now.”