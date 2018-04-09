Umtiti transfer on as Man Utd raise stakes for Barcelona star

Reports in Spain claim Manchester United have been given renewed hope of a deal for Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti.

The France star has dropped hints over his future at the club since January and has a release clause of just €60million in his current deal.

Some reports are suggesting that the 24-year-old is using United’s interest to earn a bigger deal at the Nou Camp, but respected Spanish outlet Sport claims that Jose Mourinho has already contacted the player over a move to Old Trafford.

And with Barcelona struggling to agree fresh terms with Umtiti, the report claims United have moved into pole position to sign Umtiti after offering to triple the player’s current Nou Camp wages.

That would blow Barca out of the water and the paper reckons a move could be agreed fairly swiftly given United would have no trouble meeting his release clause as Mourinho looks for an upgrade in central defence.

The former Lyon star is said to want €9m after tax and parity with some of the club’s top stars.

Sport goes on to claim that Barca could yet, however, bow to Umtiti’s demands, given the club realise it would be cheaper to give the defender a significant pay rise than try and find a suitable replacement.

