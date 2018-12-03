Unai Emery asked about PL title, says gap to Liverpool is closing

Unai Emery believes Arsenal have closed the gap on Premier League title contenders Liverpool.

Arsenal’s dramatic 4-2 win over Tottenham at The Emirates on Sunday means the Gunners are just six points behind Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, who are on the coat tails of leaders Man City.

Last season the Gunners, under Arsene Wenger, finished sixth – 12 points behind Liverpool and a massive 37 points behind the champions City.

Asked whether his Arsenal side can be considered title contenders, Emery said: “At the moment, one thing is clear: some teams have an advantage [over] us. One is very clear, it’s Manchester City.

“The difference between their points and our points. But also for the goals and conceding goals, there’s a big difference to us. Another difference [is] between Liverpool and our moments [which are] not very big, but I think it’s an important difference also.

“With the performances, with the points, with the goals scored and conceded, we are the same as Chelsea and Tottenham – that’s the reality.”

The atmosphere at The Emirates yesterday was widely regarded as the best for a number of years and Arsenal fans responded to the performance by singing ‘we’ve got our Arsenal back’.

“I enjoyed the big atmosphere from every supporter because I know it’s special for them. After, I was calm and I knew it was three points,” said Emery.

“I can feel proud, but above all, I think we need not to stop. To me, we need to improve things, because it’s very demanding in the Premier League, with big players, with big teams. I’m proud but want to continue with humility on our way.”

Asked about the challenge posed by Man Utd at Old Trafford on Sunday, Emery admitted his side would be “motivated”.

“It’s a new match, a new challenge, a big challenge. It’s away and we need to continue improving our mentality away. We know we need to change to get more competitive away,” added Emery.

“I think the team is doing that, but it’s a new challenge because we’re going to play against Manchester United away, and the challenge is bigger than other matches. For us, it’s a very exciting match.

“The preparation for this match is also a big motivation for us. It gives me a big motivation for Wednesday. If we are stronger now, we need to [show that] on Wednesday.”