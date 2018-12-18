Unai Emery baffled by decision to sack Jose Mourinho

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery said Jose Mourinho’s dismissal at Manchester United was “not good news”.

Emery took his side to face Mourinho at Old Trafford earlier this month and earned a 2-2 draw, but with Mourinho presiding over the club’s worst ever start to a Premier League season the axe was wielded this morning.

The Spaniard, speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of Wednesday’s Carabao Cup quarter-final meeting with Pochettino’s Spurs, admitted his surprise given Mourinho’s “very big” experience.

“The only thing I can say to you is that it’s a surprise for me and not good news, because when one coach finishes his work like that, it’s not good for coaches,” he said.

“Each coach has their own way of management. They always think how they can be better with the work they do every day, their management team and the players collectively and individually.

“They’re pushing with one way or another way. Mourinho’s experience in the Premier League and of coaching in general is very, very big. It’s not good news, but I don’t know why this decision has been made.”

The Daily Telegraph claim Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is a “leading candidate” to succeed Mourinho as Man Utd manager until the end of the season.

Solskjaer, 45, is currently manager of Molde in his native Norway, and the former striker recently signed a new contract to tie him to the club until December 2021.

The season in Norway runs from March to November and Solskjaer, if he was appointed, would come up against his former club Cardiff in his first game.

Solskjaer had eight months in charge at Cardiff in 2014 and saw them relegated to the Championship before he was sacked in September after the club’s poor start to the Championship season.

ESPN also report that Solskjaer and Laurent Blanc are both “under consideration” to take over on a temporary basis with Michael Carrick taking training at Carrington today.

Carrick though is not understood to be under consideration to be the club’s caretaker boss as it will be an external appointment in the next eight hours.