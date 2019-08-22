Unai Emery calls for control on social media after Pogba racism row

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has called on social media companies to better control what users post following racial abuse aimed at Paul Pogba earlier this week.

Manchester United midfielder Pogba was the subject of racist tweets on Monday evening following his missed penalty against Wolves, and the Red Devils are to meet with officials from Twitter over the next few weeks to discuss the problem.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of Arsenal’s trip to Liverpool on Saturday, Emery weighed in on the issue, insisting that social media needs to be “positive”.

“I have it because it’s important to be closer to our supporters and people,” the Spaniard said. “If you don’t control it, if you don’t use it positively. it can be negative.

“I only use it when I think it can give me some good information or help me with some opinion. When we cannot control social media it’s not positive for us.”

Aside from discussing racism during the press conference, Emery backed his new-look Arsenal side to put in a better performance at Anfield than the one they mustered in the 5-1 defeat there last December.