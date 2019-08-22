Unai Emery insists Arsenal go into Saturday’s table-topping clash at Liverpool in high spirits and vowed to play to their strengths at Anfield.

The Gunners were on the wrong end of a 5-1 thumping on their last visit to Anfield, with Roberto Firmino netting a hat-trick and Sadio Mane and Mo Salah also getting on the scoresheet.

But after starting this season with back-to-back wins, the Arsenal coach heads to Merseyside in the belief his side can get something from the game – and has insisted they will look to attack the European champions.

“Each match is a big challenge and for us one to prepare as well as possible,” Emery told a press conference to preview the game at Anfield. “We need to continue creating our way, be strong, to recover and be fit some players, the percentage they need to improve.

“We are very close to achieve that every player can be ready to play. We need some more time. For Saturday we are with a good spirit, every player is ready to play with a big ambition.”

He continued: “It’s a big stadium, a big atmosphere. I want to play every match in our amazing stadium with our supporters.

“We need to go away to play against big teams, big supporters. There is very big motivation. It’s a big challenge.

“It will be a different match to Burnley, they are going to demand different tactical issues. We are looking to play and show how we are now. It’s a very big test against them.”

Asked what viewers will learn about his new-look side, Emery continued: “We are in a very good position but we’ve only played two matches in the Premier League.

“To be in this moment with the possibility to go top is amazing and a very big opportunity. We know it’s at the beginning but we can be positive and optimistic, wishing to play and show our moment against them but knowing it is going to be difficult.

“It’s a very big challenge and a very big opportunity for us to do something.”

On avoiding a repeat of last season’s thrashing, he concluded: “Each season is different. We can use last year two, three, four years ago. Anfield is a big atmosphere, they are a very good team, they have an advantage over us for their progress and in their moments in last years.

“They have one step more feeling strong. But it’s not for us, it’s for all. We need to take our best performance, to go there with good feeling thinking we can achieve that individual and collective performance.

“We are looking to go there and show that.”

Arsenal to make late Ozil decision

The match could see injury doubts Mesut Ozil and Granit Xhaka return to the fold and Emery said of the duo: “Tomorrow is the last training. We will decide tomorrow. Today they trained but really I need tomorrow.

“Some players need to improve to be 100 per cent. I am positive with some players for Saturday but I don’t want to decide today or say to you how we are. Tomorrow is the last training.

Meanwhile, Jamie Carragher believes Liverpool have a massive flaw this season and claims the Gunners are more than capable of exposing that weakness.

