Unai Emery details what he’s still searching for at Arsenal

Unai Emery has reiterated he is still looking for the right balance between attacking and defending ahead of Tuesday’s date with Cardiff.

The Gunners face Cardiff at The Emirates tomorrow looking to follow up their recent Premier League win over Chelsea.

Emery, who watched his side lose 3-1 at home to Manchester United in the FA Cup on Friday night, has admitted again he is striving for the balance between his side’s attacking and defending.

“Our challenge every day, every match is to take more balance in attacking and defensive moments,” said Emery at London Colney. “We are scoring a lot. Good statistics scoring but we are receiving a lot of what we want. It is more work but with passion tomorrow I want to win, we can score a lot and if we concede one goal because we are attacking and pushing a lot, I prefer like that.

“Every match we are working, remembering between us we need clean sheet and for the balance to be better. First idea in our mind is to win.”

Emery was not too critical of the performance in the defeat to United and he has stressed that his priority is the Premier League and a top-four finish.

“We played Chelsea with the same situation and we won. We are speaking in the dressing room every time about this importance in our way, “said Emery.

“This importance in each match, you win against Chelsea and you won’t win tomorrow you are losing three very important points. With very big respect to Cardiff because they are a very competitive team. They won against Leicester and played last matches with a very just result against them.

“Also tomorrow we need to impose and adapt because I think they will play with a big motivation. We need tomorrow to be concentrated for the three points like we were against Chelsea.

“I trust in every player, I trust in our squad. Our focus is very clear – the Premier League. It is the first focus and we are also going to play the Europa League with a big motivation because it is one title and one way to the Champions League.

“First competition for us now and tomorrow is a very important match against Cardiff, is the Premier League.”