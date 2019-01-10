Unai Emery has claimed Arsenal can only afford to bring in loan players in the January transfer window after distancing the club from a number of potential deals.

The Gunners are keen to add a defender and a winger to their ranks but head coach with the likes of Medhi Benatia and Yannick Carrasco both linked with January moves.

However, Emery has confirmed there is no money available to land permanent signings.

“We cannot sign permanently. We can only loan players. Only loan players,” the Spaniard said at his media conference on Thursday.

Some might see the approach as a smokescreen, with Arsenal also making similar noises in the summer before going on to buy Stephan Lichtsteiner, Bernd Leno, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi.

Arsenal have also been linked with midfielder Denis Suarez, though Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde painted a bleak picture over their chances of a £14million deal.

When questioned about the midfielder, Emery said: “I do not know his situation.

“But I know the club is working for the possibility of players who can help us with this condition (on loan).”

Another of Emery’s former players, Sevilla’s Ever Banega, has also been linked with a move to the Emirates.

The Arsenal boss called him “a very good player”, but told reporters he “cannot say any more”.

He added: “The club is working, telling me each moment different situations can happen. At the moment, I haven’t got any news.”