Unai Emery excited about Arsenal star linked with contract extension

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has said that he is excited by the potential of midfielder Matteo Guendouzi, following a solid start to the Premier League season by the Frenchman.

The 20-year-old, who is reportedly set to sign a bumper new five-year contract with the Gunners worth around £70,000 per week, has started both of Arsenal’s Premier League games so far this season.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of his side’s table-topping clash with Liverpool on Saturday, Emery backed Guendouzi to improve on his debut season at the Emirates.

“We have a lot of young players who can develop a lot. We are going to push them,” the Spaniard said. “Matteo is very young but he has talent, his talent is to adapt to what we need.

“We are working tactically and individually, a lot on videos and a lot on the pitch. It’s a big challenge for me and him to achieve a big level here.

“Last year his process was very good but we miss a lot with him to achieve big moments. Really, really I am very optimistic with him because he has this talent. We can improve other things, physically – we are working in the gym – his mentality.

“He has potential right now to help us achieve the best performance.”

Elsewhere during the press conference, Emery confirmed that Granit Xhaka and Mesut Ozil will face fitness tests on Friday to determine whether they will feature in Saturday’s clash at Anfield.

Get the latest personalised Arsenal products on our new TEAMtalk Gunners shop!