Unai Emery explains the theory behind Smith-Rowe loan

Arsenal winger Emile Smith Rowe has completed his loan move to RB Leipzig, joining compatriots Jadon Sancho and Reiss Nelson among others who have gone to try their hand in the Bundesliga.

Smith Rowe emerged as a target for Bundesliga side Leipzig late in the January transfer window, with the German club hoping to negotiate an option to buy into the deal.

Arsenal resisted those attempts however, and will instead welcome Smith Rowe back as a key part of Unai Emery’s squad in the summer.

The Arsenal head coach explained his decision to loan out Smith Rowe, who has yet to appear in the Premier League as his first-team opportunities have been limited to Europa League, FA Cup and League Cup action.

“Emile is a promising young player,” Emery told Arsenal’s website.

“This move will get him valuable competitive action which is important as he continues his development.”

Smith Rowe will return in the summer alongside Nelson, at which point Emery will hope to have two of the Brightest English prospects in the game at his disposal.