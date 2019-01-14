Unai Emery and Arsenal players at odds over Ozil saga

Tensions in the Arsenal camp are reaching new heights with Mesut Ozil at the centre of the Gunners’ new crisism, a report claims.

Unai Emery left Ozil out of the Arsenal squad which lost 1-0 to West Ham in last Saturday’s London derby. Ozil didn’t even feature on the substitutes bench with 19-year-old Eddie Nketiah taking his place.

This is not the first time that he has been left out. In November, the player missed Arsenal’s clash with Bournemouth as Emery blamed his ‘physicality and intensity’.

Earlier on in the season Ozil didn’t take part in the home game against West Ham due to ‘illness’ – this is despite mingling with the players just hours before kick off.

Speaking about the player’s absence on Saturday Emery said: “The players who were here were the ones who deserved to be at this match. Sometimes he is helping us, at other moments not helping us because of injury or because maybe the match is not for him.”

This is contrary to the comments of Sokratis Papastathopoulos who suggested a player such as Ozil could have made the difference in the loss against West Ham.

He said: “It is not about the two shots on target. Look at how many chances we would have had if we had done better with the last pass. This is the problem.”

Emery is intent on Ozil leaving the club in order to free up financial space, according to the Daily Mail.

One replacement for the German could be Barcelona’s Denis Suarez however, talks over a potential loan deal have stalled over Arsenal’s lack of commitment to buy the player in the summer.

