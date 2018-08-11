Arsenal manager Unai Emery insists it is vital the Gunners keep Aaron Ramsey at the club as the midfielder enters the final season of his contract.

The Wales star has been with Arsenal since a £4.8million switch from Cardiff in 2008 and has gone on to score 58 goals in 327 appearances for the club.

The likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool were linked with £35million approaches for Ramsey this summer, and although the move didn’t materialise, Emery is fully aware the club are in danger of losing the 27-year-old when the transfer window opens again in January.

Talks over a new deal are yet to result in an agreement, but Emery has stressed the need for Arsenal to find a rapid solution.

And when asked for an update on Ramsey’s contract, Emery responded: “That’s not my work. For me it’s very important he stays with us.

“His experience here at Arsenal and the Premier League is very important and will give us all the information and performances in his quality.

“Then, the contract is for speaking with the club and the players.”

The best Gunners news direct to your Facebook timeline: Like our dedicated Arsenal Facebook page.