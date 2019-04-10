Unai Emery gives injury update on Arsenal first-team trio

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has revealed that midfielder Aaron Ramsey could be fit to face Napoli on Thursday, but the progress of Laurent Koscielny and Granit Xhaka are still being assessed.

The Gunners host the Serie A outfit at the Emirates in the Europa League looking to make the most of home advantage, having fared much better in North London throughout the competition’s knockout stages to date.

Koscielny and Xhaka both sat out Sunday’s defeat to Everton while Welshman Ramsey was on the bench, and Emery told the Daily Mirror that he is hoping the latter will be fit for Thursday.

“We were waiting to see if Laurent could play but it wasn’t possible. I want to be positive for Thursday, it depends how he is progressing. Xhaka is the same. They are going to be doubts for Thursday.

“But we have players and can take the performance with all the players.”

Arsenal have reached the last eight of the Europa League having defeated BATE Borisov and Rennes in the competition’s knockout stages.

However, this is the first round this season where Arsenal play the first leg at home, with the Gunners arriving at the Emirates with deficits to overcome in the last two rounds.

Emery’s side were beaten 1-0 by BATE in the last 32 and 3-1 by Rennes in the away first legs, before winning 3-0 in both home legs.