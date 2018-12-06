Unai Emery gives update on trio of injured Arsenal stars

Unai Emery fears Arsenal defender Rob Holding faces a lengthy spell out with a knee injury sustained in Wednesday night’s draw at Manchester United.

Holding is being assessed by Gunners medics following the injury.

Emery said on Thursday: “The first news is not good.”

Midfielder Aaron Ramsey (ankle) will be monitored before Saturday’s Premier League clash with Huddersfield, which Mesut Ozil is expected to miss out due to a back problem.

Emery added: “He had backache and now he’s working with one physio. We’re going to look when he can come with us.”

Those players not involved at Old Trafford trained on Thursday morning.

Given the potential absence for Holding, there is a welcome return imminent.

Former France defender Laurent Koscielny could come into the matchday squad, after twice playing for Arsenal Under-23s, either on Saturday or next week against Qarabag in the Europa League.

Emery said: “The 18 can be for Saturday and also we are doing one plan with him, maybe he can play against Qarabag.

“He’s working with us every day in training and playing in the under-23s with good feeling. The next step, I think, is with us.”

Club captain Koscielny offers “experience, quality, personality” for the Gunners, Emery says.