Unai Emery has No.1 target in mind for technical director role

Unai Emery has named Monchi has the man he wants to join him at Arsenal as the club’s new technical director, according to a report.

The Gunners are looking to restructure the club after the departure of chief executive Ivan Gazidis and impending February exit of Arsenal’s head of recruitment Sven Mislintat.

German scout Mislintat, who joined the Gunners in December 2017 from Borussia Dortmund, will depart on February 8, and his departure will leave a big hole in Emery’s staff at The Emirates.

The Independent report that “Emery has been consulted over the search for a new technical director” and the Spanish boss is keen to be reunited with Monchi, whom he worked with for three years at Sevilla.

Arsenal are understood to be desperate to get someone in place as soon as possible in a bid to limit the disruption due to Mislintat’s departure. And, according to the source: “Roma are said to be bracing themselves for the departure of the 50-year-old.”

Monchi, who was in demand and is believed to have other offers at the time, only signed a four-year contract with the Serie A club in April 2017.

On his arrival in Rome, he said: “It was the club’s interest in me and the determination they showed in wanting to bring me here. Plus the lure of the club itself. I believe this club is perfectly suited to the way I work.”

Mislintat is believed to have thought he would be in the running for the technical director’s job, but new head of football Raul Sanllehi had other ideas and his departure has left the door open for Monchi – a candidate who has the support of Emery.

In a statement yesterday, Arsenal said Mislintat had done a “truly outstanding job”.

“It’s been an amazing experience to work at a great club like Arsenal in what has been a big time of change,” said Mislintat, who will leave on 8 February.

“I am excited about what the future holds for the club and am looking forward to new challenges for myself.”