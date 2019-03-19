Unai Emery has two targets in mind to replace Denis Suarez

Arsenal will cut their losses on Denis Suarez this summer and send the midfielder back to Barcelona, according to a report.

The Sun claim Unai Emery will not convert the 25-year-old’s loan move into an £18million permanent deal, because Suarez has struggled to adapt to Premier League football.

Suarez signed for Arsenal on loan until the end of the season with the Gunners agreeing to take on his full Barcelona salary – believed to be around £60,000 a week – to get the deal over the line.

Emery though will send Suarez back to Barcelona with the player failing to start a game so far. He has made just eight sub appearances – totalling just 119 minutes.

The report claims “Emery wants to give Suarez every chance to adapt to the Premier League but believes the player is struggling to cope with the physical demands of English football”.

And already Emery is looking at alternative targets with the report claiming that PSG midfielder Christopher Nkunku is their preferred target in the summer.

The French youth international is known to Emery from his time in the French capital and the Gunners failed in a January loan move for the 21-year-old.

Arsenal could not get the deal done and instead their went for Suarez – a deal which has so far looked like the panic buy is was initially described as by many pundits.

Rennes’ Senegalese international Ismaila Sarr is also a target, with the same report claiming talks between the clubs have already begun.

Sarr impressed with his speed and scored his team’s third goal in their 3-1 Europa League win over Arsenal earlier this month and he is believed to be another option instead of Suarez.