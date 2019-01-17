Unai Emery hints at underlying problem with Mesut Ozil

Unai Emery says he is not thinking about offloading Mesut Ozil this month despite hinting the German’s consistency becoming an issue at Arsenal.

The 30-year-old, who is the club’s highest paid player, has started only 12 Premier League games this season and just two since November 11 after being plagued by back and knee injuries.

That has led to speculation suggesting he could be moved on this month with reports claiming Emery wanted Arsenal to part company with £350,000-a-week Ozil.

The World Cup winner has no plans to leave the club, but Italian publication TuttoMercatoWeb this week claimed that Emery had offered Ozil to both Inter Milan and Juventus.

Emery though denied that at his pre-Chelsea press conference on Thursday, he said: “I am not thinking about that. I am thinking how he can help us. He helps us sometimes this year with good performances and other moments with not good performances like another player.

“Other moments he has had injuries and has not been ok to play the matches. Now after these two weeks working with normality maybe this Saturday can be ok for us.”

Emery says that Ozil could return to the squad against Chelsea at The Emirates.

“Now he is training with consistent work during the last two weeks. He can be [available],” he said.

Asked whether he was frustrated with the attacking midfielder, he hinted that the player’s level of consistency was an issue for the Spanish coach.

“I like to create the same spirit for all. Every players gets and gives us consistent work at consistent moments. It’s not easy. Sometimes you are better. Sometimes you are worse.

“With every player I am working and thinking about that the same. The most important for me is how he can help us with being consistent and also when they are ok to train every day and play matches.”

Asked about Ozil’s personal life, Emery added: “Yes. I spoke with him in the summer, with his personal life. He said to me he’s going to get married this year, at the end of the season. The private life is their life.

“I spoke with him, I want big consistency with him. He had big injuries. These injuries, sometimes he’s ok, sometimes he’s not ok. I want [from] every player the same work everyday, to be ok for every matches.

“For him it’s the same, he didn’t play the last matches. He’s like another player. This Saturday can be, if he’s ok, a possibility to be with us.”

Get the latest personalised Arsenal products on our new TEAMtalk Gunners shop!