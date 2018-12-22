Unai Emery hits back at Dyche over claims Arsenal players dived

Unai Emery hit back at Sean Dyche after the Burnley boss accused Arsenal players of diving during Saturday’s 3-1 defeat for his side at the Emirates.

A Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang double and a late strike from substitute Alex Iwobi helped Emery’s side bounce back from consecutive defeats and keep up their push for a top-four finish.

The match, however, was a feisty affair with several controversial moments – including when Ashely Barnes, who had already been booked for a confrontation with Sokratis Papastathopoulos, appeared to stamp on Matteo Guendouzi.

Emery and Dyche shared a heated exchange after the final whistle, before the Burnley chief slammed the Gunners for diving.

Reacting to Dyche’s claims Emery said: “No. I don’t agree. I think the most important thing is our victory. The things that happen on the pitch between the players and us is our moments.

“I think we need to have respect for the referee and for us.

“They are an aggressive team with a characteristic that is clear is the game plan. But we have respect and we need to adapt in the game plan to the long ball.

“They are more physical than us, that is normal.”

