Unai Emery outlines the one key objective for his first season at Arsenal

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has revealed that his main objective for his first season with the Gunners is to finish in the top four.

The former PSG and Sevilla boss was speaking ahead of his side’s trip to Bournemouth, and admitted he is happy with the progress made since his arrival.

The north Londoners currently sit in fifth position in the table, three points behind rivals Spurs who currently occupy the fourth and final Champions League spot.

“We want [to finish in the top four] but it’s not easy. We can,” said Emery.

“We are going to work in each training and each match to be closer to the top four.

“Two years we have lost playing in the Champions League, but now the Premier League is at a big level with big teams and a big demand for us.

“But our first idea is get the position in Europe and to play in the Champions League. We are conscious now it will be difficult.”

Emery also elaborated on comments he made previously about what he has changed since taking over from Arsene Wenger in the summer.

“I (was) thinking I need to change something but above all it is my characteristic and personality as a coach. I change things normally. I give the players my energy and my experiences as a player.

“Sunday for us is a very big test, a high level test for how we can continue our progress and it’s very important to show the supporters our mentality.”

Emery also stated that he is not feeling the pressure of qualifying for the top four from a financial standpoint.

“I learned in my past not [to feel] under pressure. Not playing under pressure or working,” he added.

“We need to be demanding and here I want every player to be at that high level.

“We need to work and the high level needs to stay. It isn’t under pressure, we are demanding every day.”