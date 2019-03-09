Unai Emery outlines the only way Arsenal can beat Man Utd

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery has called for a “very big performance” from his players on Sunday after explaining the only way he believes they can overcome a Manchester United team brimming with confidence.

While the Gunners slipped to a humbling 3-1 Europa League defeat at Rennes on Thursday, United’s celebrations were still ongoing after they had beaten Paris Saint-Germain by the same scoreline a day earlier.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have now won their last nine away games, including an FA Cup victory at the Emirates Stadium in January. It seems his permanent appointment is imminent amid claims of the salary and length of contract he has agreed.

The two teams are involved in a keenly contested battle for a place in the Premier League top four, with United currently a point clear of their weekend hosts in the final Champions League qualification spot.

Emery conceded Arsenal will be coming up against a team enjoying a fine run of form and has told his players they all must be at the top of their game to inflict just a second defeat on Solskjaer since he was appointed caretaker manager in December.

“They are in a very good moment but we are together in the table,” said Emery.

“We played against them one month ago in the FA Cup, we lost 3-1 but I remember we did very good things, created chances.

“We know Sunday is a tough match and it is for everybody an amazing match with very good players and we are going to play at home with our supporters.

“We need to have a very big performance from each player and tactically like a team but I am looking forward also to playing against a team like Manchester United and how they are in this moment with each player – very big confidence after the PSG match.

“But with our supporters, I want to create a big atmosphere, a positive atmosphere for us and help us to give us the best and strongest support for the match.”

One player clearly pumped for the game is Sokratis Papastathopoulos and he has warned United that Arsenal won’t settle for anything less than all three points in Sunday’s huge encounter.