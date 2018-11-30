Unai Emery pays tribute to talented Arsenal youngster

Arsenal boss Unai Emery paid tribute to talented youngster Emile Smith Rowe after the Gunners’ 3-0 win over Vorskla Poltava.

Arsenal have now sewn up first place in the group with a game to spare and, with more than an eye on Sunday’s Premier League north London derby at home to Tottenham, Emery made 10 changes last night.

Striker Eddie Nketiah was handed his first senior start as Zech Medley, Bukayo Sako and Charlie Gilmour all came off the bench for their debuts – with Arsenal finishing the game with six teenagers on the pitch in Kiev.

The performance of Smith Rowe was particularly eye-catching, the 18-year-old scoring his third goal in his last four appearances – with Emery keen for Arsenal’s other youngsters to use the England youth international as an example to follow.

“He’s taken confidence and responsibility and steps with us,” he said.

“Today his performance is very good. One good example for other young players. They have a lot of chances to help us today with this performance and also because we think they can help us.

“They need confidence playing matches, not only in training but also to take minutes in games like today.

“We have responsibility with the young players to show us if they can improve and stay with us.”