Unai Emery pinpoints 2 players who impressed in Anfield defeat

Arsenal boss Unai Emery praised two Arsenal stars after Saturday’s 5-1 hammering by Liverpool at Anfield.

Emery thought the scoreline did not reflect the game and pointed to Liverpool’s two penalties which put the gloss on an emphatic scoreline.

When asked if his side had struggled to maintain their early pace after taking the lead, Emery said: “Yes, maybe. The result is one [reason] like you are telling us after our goal.

“I think we started well, but after our goal, they pushed, and when they push here, they play with great determination and with players who can make a difference all over the pitch.

“They scored three quick goals and it was a difficult moment for us. We spoke in the dressing room – it’s another experience for us. A bad experience but an experience to learn from. In the second half we needed to stand up, to keep our position individually and collectively on the game.

“The two last goals, two penalties, I think it’s a lot for us. I think VAR [Video Assistant Referee] is important – it’s coming next year, because I think it’s going to help the referees to take better decisions.”

Asked further about the two penalties, he added: “It wouldn’t change the score, Liverpool deservedly won.”

Arsenal face Fulham at home in the New Year, and Emery urged his players to show a reaction to their Anfield defeat.

“We only can think now of the match on Tuesday and know the difference between Liverpool and us was not like today’s result,” he added.

“Maybe we can do one balance, one mix between our draw and this result today. We have a lot of work to do, defensively also, we know we need to get better.

“There were some positives on the pitch – for example Ainsley played as right winger and scored, working well. Also [Alex] Iwobi, after some matches not playing very well, today he played 90 minutes with a good performance.

“But defensively we need to be stronger, to work. Our defensive moments in our box, it’s my responsibility and then we need the balance. We need to keep the balance in the middle.

“We lost 5-1, we need to keep the balance in the middle, be serious and continue on Tuesday with a big match at the Emirates. We need to show our supporters there we are standing up after the result.”