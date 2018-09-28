Unai Emery provides update on Aaron Ramsey’s Arsenal’s future

Arsenal boss Unai Emery discussed Aaron Ramsey’s future with the club at Friday’s press conference for the weekend clash with Watford.

Talks over a new deal for the 27-year-old have broken down, with the latest reports suggesting that he is now likely to leave when his current agreement expires at the end of the season.

Ramsey has started all but one of the six Premier League games under Emery’s tenure, but the Spaniard insists his only focus in the role of head coach is on preparing the team.

“There are three elements, three aspects,” he said.

“One is the player and also the player with their family and representatives. The other is the club and the other is the squad.

“My focus is always on the team. My focus is preparing with the players and only thinking about the match tomorrow.

“Each player has individual aspects to work or to do or to speak with the club or with the team. But my aspect for the focus, only to think, is the matches and preparing for the matches, and to speak with the players if they are thinking and are very concentrated on work for giving us the best performance and to help the collective performance.”

The Gunners host Watford on Saturday having won their last six games in all competitions and will leapfrog their visitors in the table with victory at the Emirates Stadium.

“Each match gives us the opportunity to take more confidence,” added Emery.

“But every match is one challenge to show and to give, to find our best moment and best performance. I think each player is thinking well, but also we need more.”

