Unai Emery pushing for Arsenal to sign £35m PSG star

Arsenal manager Unai Emery reportedly wants to sign Paris Saint-Germain defender Presnel Kimpembe this summer.

A new centre-back is known to be one of Emery’s top priorities this summer, with Sampdoria’s Danish defender Joachim Andersen and Saint-Etienne starlet William Saliba also linked to the Gunners.

However, Le 10 Sport reports that Emery wants a reunion with the World Cup winner this summer, having previously coached him during his stint in charge in Paris.

The French champions are said to be looking to offload Kimpembe after a difficult campaign, while they need to make room for the potential arrival of Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt.

PSG boss Thomas Tuchel is reportedly concerned about the centre-back’s declining performances, particularly in the Champions League defeat to Manchester United, as well as his behaviour off the pitch.

The French giants value the 23-year-old in excess of £35million, although that would blow most of Emery’s reported £45m transfer budget this summer.

The Gunners are also after a replacement midfielder for Aaron Ramsey and a new left-back, with Celtic’s Kieran Tierney a major option.

