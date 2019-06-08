Unai Emery pushing for Lyon ace as Aubameyang exit fears grow

Unai Emery is reportedly urging Arsenal bosses to move for Lyon striker Moussa Dembele as fears grow over Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s future.

The Gunners are said to have identified the former Fulham and Celtic frontman, given recent rumours that Aubameyang will be the target of interest from the Chinese Super League.

Dembele enjoyed a fine debut campaign in France after scoring 23 goals in 52 appearances to help Lyon finish third in the Ligue 1 table.

The 22-year-old’s impressive form has attracted interest from United, with the Daily Mirror claiming last week, via a report from L’Equipe, that the Red Devils were leading the Gunners and Liverpool in the race to sign the forward – with a £35m bid on the cards.

However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men could face stiff competition from Arsenal, as Sunday Times journalist Duncan Castles claims that Emery is driving the north London club’s interest in the player.

Castles says that Emery views Dembele as a potential replacement for Aubameyang, amid constant rumours that the Gabon international is being offered a lucrative move to China.

