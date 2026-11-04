Unai Emery reaches decision on joining Man Utd as Aston Villa release statement

Unai Emery has decided whether to join Manchester United or sign a new contract at Aston Villa, and an official club statement has been released.

Emery has worked wonders at Aston Villa, transforming the club from a mid-table Premier League side to one who regularly compete in the Champions League. The 55-year-old also guided Villa to their first major trophy since 1996 when winning the Europa League back in May.

Predictably, Man Utd have locked on to Emery, with Fabrizio Romano confirming on multiple occasions the Spaniard is United’s “dream” target.

But on Wednesday evening, Aston Villa released an official statement that revealed they and Emery have now established a ‘clear commitment’ regarding a contract extension.

Emery’s existing terms are due to expire in 2029, but the fresh agreement, when ratified, will keep Emery at Villa Park into the next decade and beyond.

Unai Emery commits future to Aston Villa

The statement read: ‘Aston Villa held an important working meeting today to plan the club’s future and lay the foundations for its long-term sporting and institutional project.

‘The meeting brought together Nassef Sawiris, the club’s Chairman and Unai Emery alongside President of Football Operations Roberto Olabe and Director of Football Operations Damián Vidagany.

‘The discussions focused on jointly planning the club’s long-term strategic direction, with positive discussions establishing a clear commitment beyond 2029 for the joint development of the club under the sporting leadership of Unai Emery based on the shared ambitions and common goal to reach excellency and keep growing during the next years.

‘The objective is clear: to build an ambitious, competitive Aston Villa capable of taking on the biggest challenges and achievements.’

The Telegraph and Athletic have both since reported on this developing story, and clearing up any lingering confusion, they stressed Emery is finalising a contract extension with Villa.

What now for Man Utd?

With their dream target out of reach, Man Utd must look elsewhere if deciding to sack Michael Carrick in the upcoming international break.

Ironically, it’s Emery who could get Carrick sacked, with Man Utd squaring off against Villa on Sunday.

Of the readily available targets, Fabrizio Romano recently insisted United already have an internal ranking.

Eddie Howe is the top choice, followed by Julian Nagelsmann and then Antonio Conte in third.

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That has subsequently been backed up by the Guardian who declared Howe to be Man Utd’s preferred option if Emery were unavailable.

If United do fire Carrick and hire Howe, his former club Newcastle will be due around £3m in compensation.

Furthermore, the cost of hiring Howe’s staff, including long-time assistant, Jason Tindall, could raise that figure to £6m.

Of course, the Red Devils could simply stick with Carrick, and an upset win against Villa at the weekend would make it difficult to sack a manager who’s just won successive matches against high calibre opposition.