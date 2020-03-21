Sly Unai Emery reveals he backed departure of Arsenal star to ‘big club’

Unai Emery has aimed a subtle dig at former club Arsenal by claiming Aaron Ramsey joined a bigger club by leaving them for Juventus.

Emery was Arsenal manager for the final year of Ramsey’s decade at the Emirates Stadium, before seeing him leave for Juventus at the end of his contract.

Things have not gone so well for the Gunners without Ramsey, with his departure perhaps one factor in the downturn of form that led to Unai Emery’s sacking partway through this season.

The Spanish coach has not always been the quietest about the state of affairs at his former club since his exit, and he has now made another sly comment about them.

When asked about Ramsey’s departure by TuttoJuve, Emery revealed:”They were decisions made by the club and the player himself. The player decided to leave and he joined a big club.

“Aaron will be very important for Juventus, as he shares their ambition. “I complimented him on his choice, because he picked a club where he can win a lot. Juventus is a big team in European and world football. “After so many years in England, this is a great challenge for him.”

Despite the change of scenery, Ramsey has already been linked with a return to the Premier League, potentially as part of a swap deal involving Manchester United.

Reports in February suggested that Juventus had their eyes on a return for Paul Pogba, and were prepared to send Ramsey the other way as bait.