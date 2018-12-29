Unai Emery reveals why Arsenal must emulate Liverpool to improve

Arsenal manager Unai Emery believes his team found out the hard way how much Liverpool have progressed as a team, and claims they are now the benchmark.

A Roberto Firmino hat-trick inspired Liverpool to a 5-1 demolition at Anfield.

The Gunners took an early lead when Alex Iwobi’s low cross found Ainsley Maitland-Niles at the far post to convert.

Liverpool’s response was swift, as a series of fortunate ricochets allowed Firmino to tap in, before a much more eye-catching effort saw him put the Reds ahead a minute later.

Mohamed Salah set up Sadio Mane to bag a third for Liverpool, before Salah netted from the spot to make it 4-1 at half-time.

Things didn’t improve for Emery’s men after the break, as a push from Sead Kolasinac on Dejan Lovren opened the door for Firmino to bag his hat-trick from the spot.

The win means Liverpool are now nine points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Emery was adamant that his side enjoyed bright moments in the game, but that his team could not contend with Liverpool’s level of play.

Speaking to BT Sport, he said: “I think we started well with the first goal and then they had the difference with attacking moments, determination and quality. We couldn’t stop this moment.

“The second half we wanted to little by little impose ourselves to find one goal but another penalty closed the match.

“[It is a] Bad result. This loss we can use to be better.

“We know we need to defensively get better.

“Liverpool have progressed a lot and it is an example for us. We need to do this progress.”