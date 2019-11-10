Unai Emery insists criticism comes with the job and has pleaded for calm as Arsenal head into the international break with one win from seven in all competitions after losing at Leicester on Saturday night.

Jamie Vardy once again proved to be the scourge of the Gunners as he scored his ninth goal in as many appearances in this fixture before setting up James Maddison to seal a 2-0 victory at the King Power Stadium.

For Arsenal, this was another galling 90 minutes and they now sit eight points off the top four with Emery’s remit to take the club back to the Champions League now looking further away than ever since his appointment last May.

Two wins from 10 in the league has seen the pressure mount on Emery’s position with “Emery Out” once again trending on Twitter in the immediate aftermath of the game.

But the beleaguered Spaniard – who had words of praise after the game for the recalled Mesut Ozil – has defended his team time and again and has asked for patience as the international fixtures promise to give him a little respite from growing criticism.

“For me, as a coach, it’s about continuing stronger and improving with our players,” he said.

“I am speaking with the club to stay calm and to stay patient to improve and recover some confidence with some circumstances.

“We are receiving criticism but I know that’s my job. I’ve had lots of moments like that but I’ve recovered by working to get confidence, being together with the club and players.

“I accept all (of the criticism). I accept the applause and I accept it when they criticise us. I know when we win, they are going to be happy and when we lose, they are going to be sad. It’s normal.

“We need to stay calm and also keep improving things. Today we got one step ahead by being together and being strong defensively. But we lost because we were playing a very strong team in a good moment.”

A journalist this week declared Arsenal were “preparing the ground” to dismiss Emery, but the Spaniard was quick to praise the application of his team, adding: “We can be disappointed with the result but with the attitude of the players, they did the game plan we prepared for.

“We started the first half by having chances by controlling the game, and at the start of the second half too, in our moment like we wanted.

“The attitude was good, the game plan was prepared for and the players did that. The other team are in a good moment, at home and feeling strong.”

