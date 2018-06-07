Ruthless Unai Emery preparing to ditch Arsenal attacker

Arsenal boss Unai Emery will reportedly stamp his authority on his new club by selling striker Alexandre Lacazette this summer.

The France star, who missed out on a place at the World Cup, has struggled for game time at The Emirates following the January arrival of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

And reports from Turkey are claiming that Emery does not rate the 27-year-old that highly and will look to offload him.

Turkish giants Fenerbahce are said to be planning a swoop for Lacazette, who could be replaced in north London by Valencia attacker Rodrigo.

Emery may have to sell before he can buy at Arsenal, especially as there have been rumours that he only has a £60m budget at his disposal, so perhaps Lacazette’s mooted exit after just one season at the club is not that surprising.

The Frenchman became the club’s record signing when he arrived for £46.5million last summer and scored a respectable 17 goals in all competitions.

However, Emery is unlikely to use Wenger’s tactic from the tail end of the season of pairing up Lacazette and Aubaymeyang, which means one of them will be continually on the bench.

In all likelihood, it would be Lacazette that would miss out and could prompt Arsenal to cash in on a player of that quality just being wasted as a reserve.

Emery, meanwhile, is looking to further revamp his defence, with the Gunners being linked to follow up their signing of Stephan Lichtsteiner with a move for RB Leipzig star Lukas Klostermann.

