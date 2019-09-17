Arsenal’s players are growing frustrated by Unai Emery’s training sessions with a report detailing four ways in which senior stars are becoming irked by their daily routine.

The Gunners allowed a 2-0 lead at Vicarage Road to slip through their grasp on Sunday as Watford hit back for a 2-2 draw; Gary Neville pulling no punches over his criticisms of one Arsenal man in particular.

Arsenal were perhaps fortunate to escape with a point after allowing the Hornets a whopping 31 shots at their goal during the game, with their lack of cohesion in defence obvious for all to see.

Now a feature in The Athletic – entitled “Emery is unloved and under threat – it may be time for the next man” claims there are a number of growing issues between senior stars and manager Emery, with the coach’s approach to training said to be at the heart of the matter.

As per the report, Emery has little desire to work on improving and honing Arsenal’s pressing; something their senior stars believe should be factored in as part of the modern game.

Furthermore, and in something of a contrast to the headline, it’s claimed that while Arsenal’s players still enjoy working under Emery, it’s suggested there is a ‘growing frustration’ with how he uses the ‘same repetitive drills’ in training and how he rarely mixes things up during their daily routines.

In addition, the reports adds that Emery’s video analysis of opposition teams is too long-winded, with some presentations lasting up to two hours long and some players zoning out as a result.

And finally, the article claims Emery’s decision to abandon the concept of playing mock games, using the squad’s under-23s players against senior stars in which opposition tactics were copied, has not gone down well with Arsenal’s stars, as this was one aspect of their routines they really loved.

Emery will hope for a positive result when Arsenal return to action against Eintracht Frankfurt in Thursday’s Europa League clash; something much needed after a run of three games without a win – against Liverpool, Tottenham and Watford – and appearing to crank up the heat on the Spaniard.

Emery, meanwhile, has addressed claims made by Granit Xhaka that Arsenal players were “scared” during Sunday’s 2-2 draw at Watford.

