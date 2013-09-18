Uncertainty is Barnsley’s problem

Well after our first win of the season against Huddersfield to take us nicely into the international break there was some renewed optimism from most reds fans, however yet again we have failed to build on that and now find ourselves one place off the bottom of the table and with the worst defensive record in the league.

For me we are the creators of our own downfall with both playing personnel and managerial decisions to blame. Against Nottingham Forest we played with one striker and no playmaker in the squad, yes we may have scored twice but we were under the cosh for much of the match and scored with two set-pieces. I can’t recall a clear cut chance falling our way. This to me doesn’t signal ambition to record a consecutive victory but rather hope to hold out a team bang in form for 90 minutes on their own patch.

As for the game against Bournemouth I feel again that we only had ourselves to blame. I listened to the radio commentary and in the first half when we had a brilliant 25 minutes spell I said to my father that if we didn’t score and take advantage of the situation then we would lose the game because the hosts would have their own dominant period. Ultimately we never hit the back of the net and the Cherries came out in the second half all guns blazing, and, more importantly clinched the winning goal just as I had anticipated. Some reds fans will say I am too pessimistic, however the truth is that we are just predictable, I have seen it all too many times.

In recent blogs I have claimed that our defending has been better and that it is at the other end of the field where we will struggle and by all accounts our back four played well at Dean’s Court, however with Crainie back and Nyatanga’s return imminent we NEED stability. Changing players every other game will not do us any good at all.

As for the manager – I have said it before and will say it again – I believe Flicker made a mistake in his decision making, by not bringing Mellis into the fray. When we went behind he made a change immediately replacing Tom Kennedy with Reuben Noble Lazarus, however instead of making the straight switch wouldn’t he have been much better introducing someone who can create chances, our best attacking midfielder? That would have shown the fans that he wanted to come away with at least a point. I am not disrespecting Reuben as a bad player, I just don’t think he is a game changer and what we needed at the time.

I do not dislike Flicker, and I am 100% not saying that we need to replace him but I do feel that he doesn’t yet know himself what his best XI is and seven games in that is not good enough. Consistency brings consistency and we need a settled squad to finally reap the rewards.

Don’t get me wrong I do not want to sound too negative towards our team because we are also being dealt a whole lot of bad luck for so early on in the season. There was the red card decision against Blackburn, an unfortunate own goal in the Blackpool and Forest games and in last night’s match we hit the post twice in the same attack.

Add to that the fact we lose a striker who can make a real impact (Marcus Pederson) for a couple of weeks because he suffered injury on his international debut and that we finally see Tomasz Cywka receive a deserved starting berth only for him to depart the Bournemouth match early after sustaining injury, and it is clear that something has to give soon.

People say that in football when you are down at the bottom everything seems to conspire against you. Well it certainly is at the moment and I must admit even at this premature stage I feel for us this season.

Onwards and upwards we have the little matter of entertaining Watford to worry about followed by an easy away trip to Leicester. We could definitely do with three points out of six otherwise we will start losing touch with the teams around us.

