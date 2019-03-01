Undaunted Mane makes bold Liverpool claim ahead of Merseyside derby

Liverpool winger Sadio Mane insists that he would be more than happy to play as a striker in the future after scoring twice against Watford.

Mane was asked to play in a central role against the Hornets, with first-choice striker Roberto Firmino unavailable through injury.

The Senegal international scored twice including a sensational backheeled effort as the Reds ran out 5-0 winners at Anfield on Wednesday night.

Mane says he would be willing to play again as centre-forward if needed in the Merseyside derby against Everton on Sunday.

“To be honest I was quite surprised,” Mane told Sky Sports News. “I never played there before, I was nervous.

“Before the game the coach called me and said ‘okay we are going to make some changes, Sadio you have to play number nine’.

“I said ‘Oh!’, and I looked at my team-mates… I was laughing and I said ‘we are a team so you have to trust me!’.

“They were all laughing at me but I said ‘from today, call me Ronaldo or Firmino!’.

“Gini [Wijnaldum] said ‘You have to score. If you score we’ll call you Ronaldo, if not, you’re s***!’.

“I was lucky to score two goals but honestly I don’t mind. I’m happy to play left or right side but if the team or the coach needs me as a striker, I’ll try again.”

