Undaunted Mane makes bold Liverpool claim ahead of Merseyside derby

Liverpool winger Sadio Mane insists that he would be more than happy to play as a striker in the future after scoring twice against Watford.

Mane was asked to play in a central role against the Hornets, with first-choice striker Roberto Firmino unavailable through injury.

The Senegal international scored twice including a sensational backheeled effort as the Reds ran out 5-0 winners at Anfield on Wednesday night.

Mane says he would be willing to play again as centre-forward if needed in the Merseyside derby against Everton on Sunday.

“To be honest I was quite surprised,” Mane told Sky Sports News. “I never played there before, I was nervous.

“Before the game the coach called me and said ‘okay we are going to make some changes, Sadio you have to play number nine’.

“I said ‘Oh!’, and I looked at my team-mates… I was laughing and I said ‘we are a team so you have to trust me!’.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 27: Divock Origi of Liverpool celebrates after scoring his team's third goal with Sadio Mane of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Watford FC at Anfield on February 27, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

“They were all laughing at me but I said ‘from today, call me Ronaldo or Firmino!’.

“Gini [Wijnaldum] said ‘You have to score. If you score we’ll call you Ronaldo, if not, you’re s***!’.

“I was lucky to score two goals but honestly I don’t mind. I’m happy to play left or right side but if the team or the coach needs me as a striker, I’ll try again.”

 

 

Liverpool Sadio Mane

