Under-fire Ozil breaks silence over Germany World Cup exit

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil has finally reacted to Germany’s shock exit from the FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The 2014 winners crashed out in the group stage after losses to Mexico and South Korea crushed their chances of qualifying for the knockout stages.

Die Mannschaft knew that a victory over South Korea in their final match in Group F would see them through to the last-16.

However, two goals in injury time from the Koreans saw Joachim Low’s side dumped out of the competition and Ozil has described the “hurt” he feels.

“Having to leave the World Cup already after the group stage hurts so much,” Ozil said.

“We just weren’t good enough. I’ll need some time to get over it.”

Ozil, amongst others, underperformed in the tournament admitted Low following their disappointing campaign.

“Because of a number of bans and injuries, we had to make changes,” said Low. “In 2014 and 2017 that was also the case, it happens.

“A team only begins to gel later at the tournament, so it makes sense to bring some [players] in and let it go easy on them.

“It wasn’t only Ozil, a number of other players didn’t perform as they normally would. I take responsibility for that and stand up for that, but I thought it was a good team.

“I didn’t think Thomas Muller had been that convincing in the first two matches and I wanted to make a point there.

“Towards the finish when we realised we needed a goal we took a defender out late on and that meant we became less structured, but we couldn’t wait, we had to risk.

“We needed to throw things forward and it opened things up in defence.”