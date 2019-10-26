Under fire Silva hits out at VAR after Everton fall to defeat at Brighton

Marco Silva was livid with the decision to award Brighton a penalty as Everton fell to a 3-2 defeat.

Everton were winning the game with 10 minutes remaining, before VAR awarded Brighton a penalty, which was converted by Neal Maupay.

In stoppage time, Lucas Digne scored an own goal to condemn the Toffees to defeat – ramping up the pressure on manager Silva.

The coach was quick to express his anger at the decisions which went against his side in his post-match interview with Match of the Day.

“If VAR saw something in our box, why didn’t it see 15 minutes earlier the penalty for Richarlison?” he complained.

“Because of that my players are in the dressing room and don’t understand.

“If they see one for one side then they have to see for the other side too. It was a clear penalty [to us]. VAR has to be the same for both sides.”

Aside from the officiating, Silva was frustrated that his players could not manage the game better in the closing minutes.

“We have to be more mature to control the last 10 minutes. It’s a tough moment for us. We have to stick together.

“We conceded the first goal but after that we reacted strongly and as a team. We created some dangerous moments.”