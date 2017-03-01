Under-performing Sissoko delivers verdict on Spurs future

Moussa Sissoko has vowed to fight for his future at Tottenham after failing to impress during his debut campaign at White Hart Lane.

Spurs signed Sissoko for a club-record fee of £30million from Newcastle on the summer window’s transfer deadline – the move secured after some impressive performances for his country at Euro 2016.

However, the Frenchman has proved a massive disappointment under Mauricio Pochettino and has failed to hold down a consistent first-team spot.

He has just four assists in 24 games in all competitions, and is yet to score for his new club.

However, despite recent reports linking Sissoko with a move to AC Milan, the player insists he will stay and fight for his place at the club.

“My future is at Tottenham and I’m trying to give my best,” he told beIN SPORTS.

“I’m trying to learn because I have to get used to a new style of playing in a new team.”