Under-pressure Bilic admits time is running out

Slaven Bilic has suggested he has a “few games” to improve West Ham’s form or he faces the prospect of being sacked by the Hammers.

West Ham have so far failed to settle into their new home at the London Stadium and have not won in the Premier League since October, a dismal run which has seen them slide down to 17th in the Premier League table.

“We are in a position we are not happy with and where we have to bite our nails,” Bilic told BBC Sport.

“We are not directly talking about relegation but straight after your game you have to look at the results here and the results there. It’s not ideal.

“I feel the support of the fans, the team and the board. My next few games are my test.”

The London Evening Standard have added that the Hammers are considering loan deals for Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini and Chelsea goalkeeper Asmir Begovic in January.