Under-pressure Bilic given deadline to save his job at West Ham

West Ham owners have decided Slaven Bilic will remain as manager – for the time being, according to reports.

It is understood that Bilic is being given the next two games to save his job – at Tottenham in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night and at Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday, according to Sky Sports.

The Croatian’s job is on the line following the shocking 3-0 defeat at the hands of Brighton at the London Stadium on Friday night.

Despite extensive player investment over the summer, with the arrival of Javier Hernandez, Marko Arnautovic and Joe Hart, the club have won only two of nine league games this season and have slipped to 16th in the table.

Sky Sports News reported that the club board were meeting on Saturday to discuss Bilic’s future.

Co-owners David Sullivan and David Gold have a track record of standing by their managers, but it is understood that the club’s hierarchy were “very worried” by what they saw during Friday’s heavy loss o the Seagulls.

Two goals from Glenn Murray and a stunning Jose Izquierdo strike condemned the Hammers to their worst start to a season in seven years, taking only eight points from their first nine games.

Bilic’s contract runs out at the end of the current campaign, and Sullivan backed the Croatian ahead of Friday night’s game admitting he felt it was “morally wrong” to sack managers and said he wants to give him the chance to see out his three-year contract.

But speaking after Friday’s defeat, Bilic said: “It is very hard for me to say anything clever in this moment apart from it’s very disappointing. As manager I take full responsibility.”

Asked if he was confident he will be given the opportunity to turn the club’s fortunes around, he added: “The board will do what they are going to do.

“It is their decision. We have been in this situation before and we got out. As a manager you take the credit and as a manager you take the full responsibility. I don’t want to hide. I’m not worried [about the sack]. I’m doing my best.”