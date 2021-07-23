‘Under threat’ PSG ace hands Chelsea chance Tuchel could exploit

Chelsea are eyeing an audacious PSG raid after a recent development left the player in question fearing what the future holds, per a report.

Much of the Blues’ focus this summer has seemingly been centred around which major name striker they will sign. Erling Haaland remains the club’s number one target, and owner Roman Abramovich’s plan to land the Norwegian was recently revealed.

However, other departments in the Chelsea squad could also experience change. With Thomas Tuchel enjoying immediate success deploying a back three, the idea of adding another top class centre back has been floated.

Chelsea already boast a plethora of options in the position. Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger, Kurt Zouma and Andreas Christensen are already on the books. Furthermore, Cesar Azpilicueta and Reece James can play on the right side of a three.

However, several of those names have uncertainty lingering over their long-term futures.

Per Sports Illustrated, Rudiger and Christensen are ‘no closer’ to agreeing contract extensions. Both players’ deals conclude in a year’s time, while Silva’s one-year extension will also see him become a free agent next summer.

Furthermore, Zouma has been linked with a move to Everton where he previously impressed in a loan stint.

As such, they cite a report from L’Equipe that details Chelsea’s interest in PSG’s Presnel Kimpembe.

The 25-year-old France international has been with the Parisian club since 2005. But with Sergio Ramos’ free agent acquisition, his starting position is now no longer guaranteed.

Indeed, the article claims Kimpembe feels ‘under threat’ regarding both his playing time and position within the collective group.

Chelsea are reportedly sensing an opportunity and are described as ‘keen’ to lure him to Stamford Bridge.

Details beyond that are thin on the ground with any potential deal clearly in it’s infancy.

However, Kimpembe was a regular while Tuchel managed in Paris and the impending issues surrounding several of their current centre halves suggests a Kimpembe move would make sense.

Barcelona stand-off sparks three-way scrmable

Meanwhile, an escalation in the stand-off between Barcelona and one of their players has handed Man Utd, Chelsea and Man City a golden opportunity, per multiple reports.

18-year-old Ilaix Moriba – frequently compared to Paul Pogba – has reportedly been removed from Ronald Koeman’s first team. As such, he is being forced to train with the B team. The move stems from his reluctance to sign a new deal with talks deemed to have ‘stalled’.

That is per both the Sun and Mirror (citing Spanish outlet Sport), and al three publications reveal Moriba is unhappy with Barcelona’s decision.

Moriba has just 12 months remaining on his current deal and could therefore be available for a fraction of his true value this summer.

Man Utd were previously reported to be in the frame after initial news of the situation surfaced in June.

However, it is Chelsea and Man City that appear to be leading the chase. Per the reports, both clubs would be willing to ‘double’ his current salary with a €6million (£5.14m)-per-year offer.

