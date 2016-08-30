Unfancied defender to stay at Man United, confirms agent

Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo is to stay at Old Trafford for the foreseeable future, according to the Argentinian’s agent.

The 26-year-old made 15 Premier League starts under Louis van Gaal last season and was a prominent member of the Argentina national team at the Copa America over the summer, but has been restricted to a solitary substitute appearance in the Community Shield since Jose Mourinho took over the reins.

His lack of first-team has sparked rumours of a move away before the window closes, yet his agent has been quick to dispel the stories about his client’s future.

Carlos Goncalves told SportWitness: “Manchester United rejected several offers from England and from abroad to sell the player. Manchester United want him to stay.”

Jose Mourinho has also predicted that the Red Devils are in for a ‘quiet week’ on the transfer front after making four high-profile signings.