‘Unfazed’ Villa youngster gains major recognition from Micah Richards

Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey has received admiration from former Villa player Micah Richards, who thinks he is ‘not fazed’ by big moments.

Ramsey has impressed so far, featuring in five out of six games in the Premier League this season. These performances have not gone unnoticed, with Richards having his say on Ramsey’s impressive rise.

“He has come from nowhere. He is going to Old Trafford and he’s not fazed,” he said via BBC Radio 5 Live Sport.

Ramsey went out on loan to League One outfit Doncaster Rovers in 2020, and that move has done him the world of good. The midfielder scored 3 goals in 7 appearances, and has returned to Villa a transformed player.

He impressed on his return to Villa last season, making 27 appearances, deputising for Jack Grealish among his injury. He shares characteristics with the former Villa captain, as he is often fouled while driving with the ball.

The youngster has now found himself a first-team berth, and Richards’ recognition goes a long way, with the pundit being mightily impressed with Ramsey’s performance against Manchester United.

Indeed, their midfield contained the likes of Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes.

Despite having not yet scored for Villa, Ramsey often finds himself in promising attacking positions.

The 20-year-old is often the furthest forward of Villa’s regular midfield trio, along with John McGinn and Douglas Luiz. Furthermore, he is given the freedom to drive with the ball, and play long passes to the forwards.

Ramsey boasts a passing percentage of 88.8% and makes 0.8 key passes per game, according to WhoScored.

While Villa have signed a number of players with the money from the sale of Jack Grealish, they remain confident in Ramsey’s abilities, and continue to show faith in the youngster.

Ramsey part of Villa’s breeding ground for success

Youth development is a key factor for Aston Villa. Ramsey is one of a number of promising young talents who have been bred at Villa’s academy, now breaking into the first-team.

Striker Cameron Archer, scored a hat-trick on full debut v Barrow last month. The starlet also bagged a goal against Chelsea in last week’s Carabao Cup game, and is clearly showing his willingness to make the step up to the first-team regularly.

Carney Chukwuemeka and Jaden Philogene-Bidace made their debuts against Tottenham at the back end of last season. Chukwuemeka almost capped off the performance with a goal, narrowly missing as his strike hit the post.

Of course, Jack Grealish was a Villa academy graduate. These youngsters will surely be hoping they can follow in the former skippers footsteps, and establish themselves in the first-team.

